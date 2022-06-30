StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mega Matrix has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mega Matrix stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Mega Matrix at the end of the most recent quarter.

AeroCentury Corp., through its subsidiary, JetFleet Corp., operates as an independent aircraft lessor and finance company specializing in regional aircraft and related engines. The company, through its other subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., engaging in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. AeroCentury Corp.

