StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $195.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.85.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 46.34%.

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 351,525 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $137,094.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,096,150 shares in the company, valued at $13,297,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 555,225 shares of company stock valued at $218,444 and have sold 1,960 shares valued at $722. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

