StockNews.com Downgrades Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) to Hold

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Pure Storage stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,663,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,985. Pure Storage has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -102.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

