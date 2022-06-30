StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LIQT opened at $0.46 on Friday. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78.

LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

