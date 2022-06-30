STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,090 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $35,418,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in STORE Capital by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,992,000 after purchasing an additional 751,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

