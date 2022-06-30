S&U (LON:47IE) Shares Down 42.3%

S&U plc (LON:47IE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 42.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37.50 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.46). Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 33,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.80).

The company has a quick ratio of 36.78, a current ratio of 36.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.13. The company has a market capitalization of £4.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12.

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

