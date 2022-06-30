SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,309,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,370,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 242,251 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.49. 50,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,616. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $857.50 million, a PE ratio of -27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

