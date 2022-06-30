Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading 3.2% Higher

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $22.92. 189,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,368,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,773,953 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 45.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,297 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 20.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 237.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sunrun by 30.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,873,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after buying an additional 309,190 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

