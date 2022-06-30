SVB Leerink Cuts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $108.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $132.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.85.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS stock traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.25. 73,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,636. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.67. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.