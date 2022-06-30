Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.50

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 76266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWDBY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a SEK 157 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 180 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.27.

The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

