Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.50

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 1945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.
The company has a market cap of $589.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Taboola.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLA)
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
