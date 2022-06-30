Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.50

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 1945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

The company has a market cap of $589.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.