Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) was downgraded by SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ TALS traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,300. The firm has a market cap of $184.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after acquiring an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 40.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 75,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 85,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

