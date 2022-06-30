Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) was downgraded by SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ TALS traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,300. The firm has a market cap of $184.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. Talaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $17.48.
Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
