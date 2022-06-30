Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Boosted by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $3,973,000. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 8.4% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Target by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $141.90 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

