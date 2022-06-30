Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.24

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.24 and traded as low as $37.04. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 25,942 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.