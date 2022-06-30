TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.15-$11.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TD SYNNEX also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.15-11.65 EPS.

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Shares of SNX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.99. 2,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.76. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $89.07 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $122,214.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,239.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $86,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,914.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,166 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

