TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,401. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.76. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $89.07 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $122,214.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,529,239.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,511 shares of company stock worth $2,854,166 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 58.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after acquiring an additional 67,782 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 30,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1,976.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

