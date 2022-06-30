TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5-15.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.40 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.15-$11.65 EPS.

NYSE SNX traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $89.93. 1,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,401. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $89.07 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average of $103.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.71.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $122,214.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,352 shares in the company, valued at $15,529,239.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $86,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,914.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 7.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

