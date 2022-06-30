Team17 Group (LON:TM17) PT Lowered to GBX 650 at Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($9.81) to GBX 650 ($7.97) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded Team17 Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 804.67 ($9.87).

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 395 ($4.85) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.89. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 370 ($4.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 870 ($10.67). The firm has a market cap of £575.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 422.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 561.67.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

