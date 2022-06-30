Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY – Get Rating) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 20,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

Technicolor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCLRY)

Technicolor SA develops, creates, and delivers products and services for the media and entertainment sectors in France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technicolor Creative Studios, DVD Services, and Connected Home.

