Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Short Interest Down 63.7% in June

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the May 31st total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 492.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THNPF shares. Societe Generale raised Technip Energies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded Technip Energies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:THNPF remained flat at $$12.89 during trading on Thursday. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594. Technip Energies has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36.

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Projects Delivery, and Technology, Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.