Teck Resources Limited Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.69 per share.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

TECK stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 1,248.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 401,755 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $4,926,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $2,272,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

