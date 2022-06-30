Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TINLY stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. Teijin has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 0.47.

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

