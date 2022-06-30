Telekom Austria AG to Issue Dividend of $0.57 (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5695 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAGY opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.28. Telekom Austria has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $18.46.

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on TKAGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telekom Austria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Telekom Austria from €8.00 ($8.51) to €7.30 ($7.77) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.