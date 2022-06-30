Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 125.6% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Telstra stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 44,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,991. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. Telstra has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.
