Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 125.6% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Telstra stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 44,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,991. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. Telstra has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

