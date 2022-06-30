Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Downgraded by CLSA to “Underperform”

CLSA lowered shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

OTCMKTS TNABY opened at $7.00 on Monday. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

