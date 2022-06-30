Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $1,150.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TSLA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $883.92.

TSLA stock opened at $685.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $891.49. The firm has a market cap of $710.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

