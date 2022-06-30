TFG Advisers LLC Acquires 407 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 74.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Marriott International stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.93. The stock had a trading volume of 26,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,525. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

