TFG Advisers LLC Buys 178 Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FORTY traded down $3.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.82. 984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average of $103.49. Formula Systems has a 52-week low of $82.97 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $657.57 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 2.34%.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.