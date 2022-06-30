TFG Advisers LLC Grows Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Aflac Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,090,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,135,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,051,000 after buying an additional 1,481,635 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 692.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,576,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,930,000 after buying an additional 1,377,573 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 2,836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,448,000 after buying an additional 1,199,112 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,151,000 after buying an additional 1,126,716 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.55. 36,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,434,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $46.34.

