TFG Advisers LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after purchasing an additional 736,936 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,362 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,067,000 after acquiring an additional 469,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,451. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average of $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.