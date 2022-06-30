TFG Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 165.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.73.

NYSE:VMC traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,949. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

