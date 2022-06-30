TFG Advisers LLC Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,124,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,867,000 after acquiring an additional 852,446 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 721,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,582,000 after acquiring an additional 321,549 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $33,575,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,157,000 after acquiring an additional 254,493 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.47. 3,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,955. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $138.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,288 shares of company stock valued at $984,665. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

