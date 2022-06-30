TFG Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.99. 2,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,692. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.66 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.47.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

