TFG Advisers LLC Sells 10,380 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 608.2% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000.

PCY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.38. 9,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,751. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

