The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Objective Capital Management LLC

Objective Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Shares of BA opened at $138.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.22. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

