The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

