The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $74,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.78. The company had a trading volume of 176,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,089,279. The stock has a market cap of $272.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

