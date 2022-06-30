The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $90,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.89.

Shares of COO traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $314.82. 1,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,409. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.34 and a 52 week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

