The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a total market cap of $91,942.41 and approximately $2,406.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00191022 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $329.21 or 0.01716309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00077196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00015706 BTC.

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Coin Profile

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

Buying and Selling The Corgi of PolkaBridge

