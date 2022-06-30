The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Up 575.0% in June

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,153,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 473,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GRX traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.74. 13,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,003. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

