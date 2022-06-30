The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 1,600 ($19.63) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,000 ($12.27).

Shares of GOG opened at GBX 1,592 ($19.53) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,162.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 855.91. The company has a market capitalization of £687.38 million and a PE ratio of -14.99. The Go-Ahead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 450.60 ($5.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,668 ($20.46). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.65.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides road and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, UK Rail, and International Rail. The company offers bus operation services; and rail replacement, sub-leasing of rolling stock, maintenance and cleaning, and other contracted services.

