The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 1,600 ($19.63) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,000 ($12.27).
Shares of GOG opened at GBX 1,592 ($19.53) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,162.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 855.91. The company has a market capitalization of £687.38 million and a PE ratio of -14.99. The Go-Ahead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 450.60 ($5.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,668 ($20.46). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.65.
About The Go-Ahead Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for The Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.