The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €12.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.77) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($8.72) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.70) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.38) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.72) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.60 ($9.15) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €7.01 ($7.46) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 19.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.26. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €5.01 ($5.33) and a 52-week high of €9.51 ($10.12).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.