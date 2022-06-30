The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $303.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.15 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.07.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

