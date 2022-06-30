The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Up 108.3% in June

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the May 31st total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 289,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Shares of Hong Kong and China Gas stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.08. 531,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,214. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

