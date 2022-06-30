The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Position Raised by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,438. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.27.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

