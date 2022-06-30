The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,894 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $56.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368,059. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

