The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives $167.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

