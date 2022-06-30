Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,439 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $191.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.78. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

