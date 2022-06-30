Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

NYSE:AOS opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $86.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.22. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

