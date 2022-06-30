Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average of $112.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.69%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCK. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.30.

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

